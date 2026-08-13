Nigerian cleric Apostle Joshua Aghasedo gets many talking after sharing his stance on adult toys within marriage

Aghasedo revealed he had personally recommended such a device to a married couple to help protect their relationship

The cleric drew a clear line between marital use and solo use, linking the latter to what he considers a sin of the flesh

A Nigerian clergyman has sparked online conversation after offering a candid and unusual perspective on adult toys within the institution of marriage.

Apostle Joshua Aghasedo argued in a clip that surfaced on the 12th of August, 2026, that adult toys should not automatically be considered sinful, framing them as functional tools that can serve a purpose within a marital relationship.

Apostle Joshua Aghasedo admits to recommending adult toy to married couple, explains why. Credit: joshuaaghasedo

Source: Instagram

To drive his point home, he drew comparisons to everyday technology, asking whether driving a car or using a phone could be classified as sin, given that both are simply equipment designed to make life easier.

Aghasedo's Argument for Marital Use

The cleric was clear that he has never personally used such a device, but he maintained that modern technology of this nature can assist couples with their private lives.

He went further, disclosing that he had, on at least one occasion, recommended an adult toy to a married couple after carefully considering the details of their situation.

His reasoning centred on keeping the couple faithful to one another and preventing one partner from seeking intimacy outside the marriage.

"I have suggested sxx toy to a couple before. When I look at all the surrounding circumstances, so that somebody is not going out and all those things. I'm not joking. It's an equipment to help the process," he said.

Where He Drew the Line

Pastor Aghasedo was equally emphatic about the boundaries of his position. He stressed repeatedly that his comments applied strictly within the framework of marriage, and that adult toys are appropriate only for married couples.

In his view, using such a device outside of marriage, or independently by a single individual, crosses into self-pleasure, which he equated with the sin of the flesh under his religious interpretation.

"Adult toy is only for married couple. We are talking within the framework of marriage, right? Not outside. Now, if you engage it on your own, it's called 'sin of the flesh'," he stated.

Pastor Joshua Aghasedo explains why adult toy may not be sinful in marriage. Credit: joshuaaghasedo

Source: Instagram

Reactions Trailing Pastor Aghasedo's Stance on Adult Toy

His comments have sparked debate among Nigerians, with many questioning whether a religious leader's endorsement of such items, even within marriage, aligns with conservative Christian teaching.

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@mmixorma wrote:

"It’s more than just equipment. Some married couples replace their spouse with it, and it could be addictive?"

@VeriffydVoice opined:

"This one wife don make’am dey preach nonsense 😂."

@CInno001 penned:

"God have mercy on these pastors , imagine pastor saying it is not a sin 💔🤦."

@UdembaHenrychu1 suggested:

"This pastor doesn't have a pastor over him, that's why he made this kind of statement, because if he does he's cooked already."

@Jhaymie69 noted:

"Honestly, I don't see why every tool used within marriage should automatically be labelled sinful."

Watch the preacher's video below:

Viral Moment Church Member Interrupts Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng reported on a dramatic incident during the 74th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, where a woman interrupted Pastor E.A. Adeboye to demand ordination.

This unexpected moment not only captivated the congregation but also underscored the fervent faith and determination some individuals hold in seeking spiritual recognition.

Source: Legit.ng