Mohamed Salah completed his move to Turkish club Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract

A Turkish football commentator said Salah's presence will change how opposing defenders approach Paul Onuachu

Onuachu won the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot with 26 goals in 2025/26, succeeding fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen

Mohamed Salah has joined Trabzonspor following his departure from Liverpool, and a Turkish football analyst believes the Egyptian's arrival could directly benefit Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu.

Salah left Liverpool after nine years at the club when his contract expired at the end of last season. He attracted interest from clubs in Italy and Turkey before choosing Trabzonspor over rivals Besiktas.

Mohamed Salah during his unveiling at Trabzonspor's stadium. Photo by Nurgul Gunaydin/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Egyptian forward’s arrival is expected to raise Trabzonspor's profile across social media and on the pitch and attract greater financial attention to the club.

How Salah will benefit Onuachu

Former Trabzonspor figure Emre Güral said Salah's threat will force opposing defenders to shift their attention away from the Nigerian striker, opening up space Onuachu has not had before.

“Paul Onuachu will now receive the ball in a much different way and create different positions. Onuachu will create more space because the opposing team's players will focus on Mohamed Salah. Onuachu is a very good striker with consistency in scoring goals,” Güral said, as quoted by Turkiyegazetesi.

“So, if he finds a little more space thanks to Salah, he can score many different goals. A player like Salah is a plus for any team. When Salah attacks, the opposing team will be forced to try to take precautions. Otherwise, Salah will finish the match himself. I think that if precautions are taken against Salah, players like Onuachu will find more space,” he added.

Onuachu had record-breaking season

Onuachu arrives into this new dynamic off the back of an outstanding campaign. According to Tribal Football, the Nigerian forward claimed both the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Season award and the Golden Boot, finishing with 26 goals — a tally he shared with Eldor Shmurdov.

His achievement mirrors that of compatriot Victor Osimhen, who also won the Golden Boot the previous season with 26 goals, and led Trabzonspor to the cup title with two goals in the final as Osimhen did the previous season.

Onuachu is now seen as one of the most reliable scorers in Turkish football, and Güral believes a partner of Salah's calibre could push those numbers even higher.

Onuachu led Trabzonspor to Cup title

Legit.ng previously reported that Jamie Carragher criticised Mohamed Salah after the winger completed his move to Trabzonspor.

The Liverpool legend believes that the Turkish Super League is a bit too low for Salah, and he could have gone to Italy, where he also had options.

Source: Legit.ng