Arsenal made direct contact with Galatasaray to ask about the conditions for signing Victor Osimhen this summer

The enquiry came after Galatasaray submitted a €45 million offer to sign Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal

Arsenal are also tracking Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez as part of a wider push to strengthen their attack

Arsenal have made contact with Galatasaray to find out what it would take to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, though the move remains at an early enquiry stage with no concrete negotiations underway.

The Premier League champions had tracked the Nigeria international Osimhen for some time without making a formal approach.

The opening came when Galatasaray submitted a bid of €45 million to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, with youngster Ethan Nwaneri also mentioned as part of the discussions.

Arsenal explore conditions to sign Victor Osimhen from Arsenal. Photo by Burak Basturk.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta's side used that approach as an opportunity to ask questions about the striker's availability this summer.

Arsenal keen to sign a striker

The Gunners are determined to add more firepower to their frontline this summer, with their interest in Osimhen being one of several options being considered.

As noted by Goal, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is also on their radar after he indicated his desire to leave Diego Simeone's squad. Arsenal had previously made enquiries about Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr before the Brazilian committed to a new contract at the Bernabeu.

The move for Osimhen, who recently joined Galatasaray from Napoli, has not advanced beyond a general expression of interest.

No fee, contract terms, or timeline have been discussed at this point, and it remains unclear whether Arsenal will pursue the deal more aggressively in the weeks ahead.

Osimhen has been a target for several European clubs since his performances at Napoli established him as one of Africa's most sought-after forwards.

His permanent move to Galatasaray did not stop the interest from European clubs, and the Turkish champions' interest in Martinelli has now unexpectedly drawn Arsenal and Galatasaray into discussions on multiple fronts.

Whether Arsenal will make a firm bid for the Super Eagles striker will likely depend on how their other transfer targets develop over the coming weeks.

Galatasaray rejects Al-Hilal's bid

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray rejected an offer of €130 million from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal made verbally through an intermediary.

Al-Hilal have been longstanding admirers of Osimhen and missed out on him despite offering a huge salary before he joined Galatasaray permanently last summer.

Source: Legit.ng