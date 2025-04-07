The world’s most successful football club, Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer

The Nigerian striker has been linked with Premier League clubs, as he has expressed his desire to play in England next season

The 26-year-old is also the top priority for struggling Serie A giants, who are considering a €71m offer for the Napoli forward

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants are now part of a long list of teams vying for the services of the former CAF Player of the Year.

Osimhen, who previously played for Lille, scored three goals for Nigeria in their World Cup qualifying campaign against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Real Madrid have identified Victor Osimhen as a potential target ahead of the summer window transfer. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Osimhen to replace Vinicius Jr.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

According to NationSports, the Nigerian international’s impressive form for both club and country has caught the attention of the Spanish giants.

Osimhen recently led Galatasaray to a 2-0 victory over Fenerbahçe, managed by former Real Madrid coach, in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup last week.

The 26-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 appearances for Galatasaray this season, making him a strong candidate to fill Vinicius Junior’s role. In comparison, Vinicius scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, per Sportsmole.

The former VfL Wolfsburg forward is currently third in the pecking order for Real Madrid, alongside Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan).

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reportedly closely monitoring Osimhen's performances in the Turkish league and is impressed by his profile per Fichajes.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli expires this summer, and the club is reportedly planning to offload him for over €75 million.

A reported offer of €300m could be made to Real Madrid by the Saudi Pro League, with Vinicius Junior being offered an eye-watering €200m per season on a five-year contract.

Real Madrid battle Manchester United and Juventus for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Osimhen rejects Juventus

Former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen has turned down an offer from Italian giants Juventus.

According to Juvefc, the Super Eagles striker is focused on playing in the most competitive league in the world.

Juventus recently held talks with the representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen regarding a potential transfer.

Osimhen reportedly expressed his gratitude for the Old Ladies’ interest but made it clear that his main focus is on securing a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Officials of the Italian team persuaded the Nigerian striker, outlining their dominance in the Serie A and European competition, but Osimhen is determined not to leave Turkey for Italy.

Osimhen snubs Boniface after Zimbabwe draw

Legit.ng earlier reported that former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen expressed frustration after his team failed to secure a win against Zimbabwe in their sixth World Cup qualifier.

The 26-year-old snubbed his teammate Victor Boniface, who tried to hold him back after the final whistle.

Osimhen put Nigeria on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute with a header before being replaced by Bayer Leverkusen star Boniface to see out the match.

