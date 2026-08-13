Nigeria and South Africa will meet in the CAF playoff for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, with two African slots still up for grabs

Both the Super Falcons and Banyana Banyana were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the ongoing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The crucial playoff match is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca, Morocco

Nigeria's Super Falcons will face South Africa's Banyana Banyana in a high-stakes African playoff tie on Thursday, August 13, 2026, as the two nations battle for a place at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

The fixture, set for 9:00 PM Nigerian time at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca, Morocco, is part of CAF's effort to secure two additional World Cup spots for Africa outside of the main Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualification route.

Nigeria set to face South Africa in World Cup playoff. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

Both sides were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the 2026 WAFCON, which is still ongoing in Morocco. Cameroon eliminated Nigeria, while host nation Morocco ended South Africa's run in the tournament. Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire are the other beaten quarter-finalists also involved in this playoff round.

The winners of these playoff matches will advance to an intercontinental playoff involving teams from Asia, Oceania, South America and Europe, where they will compete for the remaining World Cup berths.

As noted by NFF, for Nigeria, the stakes carry particular weight. The Super Falcons have qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since the tournament's inception, and a defeat here would end that historic record.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Nigeria

CAF is treating the playoff fixture in line with the standard WAFCON broadcast schedule. Nigerian fans can follow the action on SuperSport channels available on DStv and GOtv, as well as their respective streaming platforms.

The match will also air on the free-to-air channel Afro Sports, giving wider access to supporters who do not subscribe to pay-TV services.

Asisat Oshoala sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala urged Nigerians to rally behind the Super Falcons for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup playoff.

Oshoala promised that the Falcons will do everything possible to qualify for the World Cup and not go the route of the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng