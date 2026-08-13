A Nigerian man has narrated a strange ordeal of almost getting robbed while he was going home on the road late at night

Narrating his story in a social media post, the young man said he was recognised and saved by a tout he frequently gave money to

He picked up a life lesson from his experience, saying that nobody is useless and nobody should be taken for granted

A young Nigerian man has shared an ordeal of how an area boy saved him from being attacked because of his generous acts towards him.

In a video shared on social media, the man narrated a recent event when he was ganged up by some people at night with plans to steal from him, but thanks to the tout he regularly helped, he was spared.

A Nigerian man recounts how touts he regularly helped saved him from an attack. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Man gets helped by tout

In the viral video, the man narrated how he went out to buy some food and was returning home after 10pm, but things went south when he decided to take a shortcut.

He said:

"I see say dem don carry two girls kneel down and one guy. I just go waka inside their centre. One just point touch say, "How far where you for dey come?"The second one just come outside from my back."

The man said the group surrounded him with harmful objects, while one man came out from the bush, pointed a torch at his face and appeared ready to attack him. However, the man recognised him as someone he regularly helped.

The area boy allegedly told his armed colleagues that he knew the man, after which they allowed him to go without hurting him. As the tout excorted him home, he explained what was happening.

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng