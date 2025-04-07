Victor Osimhen has been the best player in the Turkish Super League this season during his loan spell

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli and has taken advantage of it to boost his transfer appeal

A Turkish commentator has given the Super Eagles forward a nickname because of his style of play

Victor Osimhen has earned a new nickname from a Turkish commentator due to his style of play, as he powers Galatasaray to a third consecutive Super Lig title.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from SSC Napoli in September 2024 after his proposed permanent move away from the club collapsed.

Victor Osimhen celebrates in front of Fenerbahce fans after Galatasaray's Turkish Cup victory. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The Super Eagles forward has made the most of the opportunity on loan and further reiterated why most top European clubs were after his signature last summer.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored 28 goals in 32 games in all competitions and added five assists, the most by any player in the Turkish League this season.

This has made Galatasaray pursue a permanent move for the Nigerian and tipped off top European clubs, some of whom had transfer interest in him before this season.

Pundit gives Osimhen nickname

Osimhen has earned the praise of most Turkish pundits since he arrived in the country because of his performances and his fighting spirit on the pitch.

Commentator Serhat Akin, speaking to GS Gazete, heaped praises on the Napoli-owned forward and gave him a new nickname for how he fights with every part of him.

“Victor Osimhen's body, arms, feet are like Spiderman. He is an unstoppable man,” he said.

"If Fenerbahçe had a real football mind, they would not have lost this man to Galatasaray. En Nesyri, Dzeko's, can never be like Osimhen. He carries the team on his own.

“He also gets a high salary. Maybe he gets 10 times the salary of Barış and Yunus. Can anyone criticize this player's salary? I remember some Fenerbahçe fans making negative comments when I came here.”

Victor Osimhen gets into a fight with Fenerbahce players during Galatasaray's 2-1 win. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The former LOSC Lille forward took a pay cut to join Galatasaray on loan, earning €6 million per season as confirmed by the club, but will demand higher than that to sign permanently.

His salary demands will be one of the factors against him continuing in Turkey next season, as Galatasaray cannot afford to pay his €75 million release clause and pay a high salary.

He will leave the Rams Park this summer when his loan ends and return to Napoli, and he will then explore his options to leave Napoli permanently after a fallout with the club.

Top European clubs, including those in the English Premier League and Italian Serie A, are interested, with Saudi Arabian clubs also monitoring his situation.

Chelsea reconsider interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea have reconsidered their interest in Osimhen after deeming the total financial package of the deal too high for their strict budget.

The London club negotiated with the striker until the end of the deadline day last summer but have now turned their attention to Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

