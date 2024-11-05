Galatasaray have resolved to pursue a permanent move for Victor Osimhen after impressing early on loan

The Turkish champions will make an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling the Nigerian star

Istanbul rival Fenerbahce have thrown themselves into the race even though they are not willing to sign

Galatasaray have decided to pursue a permanent move for Victor Osimhen after he impressed early into his season-long loan move but will face opposition from fiercest rivals, Fenerbahce.

The Turkish champions were an escape from the abyss for Osimhen after Napoli froze him out of the squad after their relationship broke down over the past 12 months.

The Super Eagles striker has started brightly at Gala, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his first eight games in the Turkish Super Lig and UEFA Europa League.

According to Sozcu, this has prompted the Lions to start making preparations to turn the loan move into a permanent transfer, as he has become a fan favourite.

Fenerbahce to rival Galatasaray for Osimhen

Galatasaray are unsure yet whether Osimhen will prefer to remain in Istanbul or move to fulfil his Premier League dream, but they are certain he will stay until the end of the season.

Amid the uncertainty, fiercest rivals, Fenerbahce have decided to throw themselves into the race for the Nigerian as they try to bolster Jose Mourinho’s attack.

According to TV 100, Fener have no intention to sign Osimhen, their plan is to make sure Gala can't sign him by driving the price up and out of reach for their city rivals.

Even though Mourinho is a fan of the Nigerian and has expressed willingness to manage him if he is in charge of a club that can afford him, a source close to the player has dismissed Fener’s interest, claiming the Napoli loanee will only ever play for Galatasaray.

Napoli missed Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

