“We Are the Best”: Galatasaray Unveil Victor Osimhen in Mask Video, Name Big Salary
- Galatasaray have officially announced the signing of Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli
- They posted a video of the Nigerian star in a suit wearing his trademark mask to unveil him
- Gala also revealed the salary that the Nigerian will earn as against widespread speculations
Turkish champions Galatasaray have officially announced the signing of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on a loan from Napoli until the end of the season.
The striker was excluded from Napoli's Serie A squad for the 2024/25 season after he failed to secure a move away from the club before the summer transfer deadline day.
He chose the option of joining Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season to avoid rotting in exile at Napoli and not playing football for the next five months.
Galatasaray officially unveil Osimhen
As seen in a video shared on the club's social media pages, the Turkish giants unveiled the Super Eagles striker with a video of him in a black suit wearing his trademark mask.
The video also featured fans at a club wearing fancy masks, after which the lights went off to the annoyance of the fans, and the former Lille striker emerged cinematically.
He pointed at the UEFA Europa League trophy, a competition the club will be competing in this season and laid his mask beside the trophy.
A statement on the club's official website confirmed that Lions will not pay a loan fee to Napoli to Napoli and also clarified a widespread rumour about his salary.
Initial reports in the media suggested that Galatasaray would pay his full wages of €11 million at Napoli, but the club claimed he would be paid € 6 million for the season.
