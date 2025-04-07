Chelsea will certainly be in the transfer market for a striker this summer amid Nicolas Jackson's struggles

The Blues almost signed Osimhen last summer but could not complete the deal before the deadline passed

Chelsea legend has reiterated his desire for the club to sign his compatriot during this summer window

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has reiterated his desire for his former club to sign compatriot Victor Osimhen and explained why it has become a necessity this summer.

The Blues were close to signing Osimhen during the summer transfer window but couldn't get the deal over the line before the deadline passed.

Mikel Obi has advised Chelsea to go all in for Victor Osimhen this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are the Premier League clubs interested, while Italian Serie A giants Juventus have also expressed interest.

Saudi club Al-Ahli remains interested, and recent reports claim Real Madrid will join the race.

It appeared to be his last offer of the summer, but Galatasaray took advantage of the Turkish window still open and signed him on a season-long loan.

He has impressed on loan at Galatasaray, notching an impressive 33 goals and assists in 32 games, as noted by Transfermarkt, keeping European clubs on high alert.

The Turkish champions are also interested, and despite the opposition from top European clubs, they are undeterred and are preparing all strategies to sign him.

Mikel tells Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi has been vocally in support of his former club swooping in and signing his compatriot, crossing a line with Nicolas Jackson in the process.

Mikel Obi playing for Chelsea legends against Liverpool legends in a charity match. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, he has yet again reiterated that the Londoners must go all out for the Nigerian forward, who is confirmed to be leaving Galatasaray this summer.

“Listen, it will be really sad if we don’t get a player who supported us a kid and wants to play for this Football Club,” he said.

“His idol is Drogba, he will want to break records, win us trophies, get us back to the top, come for Drogba’s records. I’m telling you that would be his mission.

“If the club chose not to pursue it.. then well fair enough, good luck to them, but the good thing about it is we know where we left it, we can literally pick the phone up and get him straight in the door.”

“Get him in!” he concluded.

Two of the stumbling blocks to completing the deal last summer were Osimhen’s €130 million exit clause from Napoli and his decision not to reduce his salary.

Napoli slashed the release clause to €75 million before he joined Galatasaray on loan, making it more accessible, but the Super Eagles forward still would not reduce his salary.

Chelsea rethink interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are reconsidering their transfer interest in Osimhen as they seek to upgrade their attack in the summer window for next season.

There is a conflict between Chelsea's wage structure and the fee the Nigerian forward is demanding, and this has led the club to redirect their interest to Liam Delap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng