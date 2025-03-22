Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promises players $150,000 if they beat the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers

The incentive was announced by the country’s Football Associaton ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Zimbabwe in Uyo on March 25

The Warriors held the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a 2-2 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Thursday

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a $150,000 winning bonus for the Warriors if they defeat Nigeria in their World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25.

Zimbabwe currently sit in sixth position with three points in CAF Qualification Group C.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a $150,000 winning bonus if the Warriors beat the Super Eagles in Uyo. Photo by: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images.



Mnangagwa challenges the Warriors

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged $150,000 to the men’s national football team if they defeat the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualification match.

According to Daily Post, the 82-year-old former Vice President is determined to see the Zimbabwean team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He stated that the pledge is intended to boost morale and encourage a strong performance from the team.

The President's pledge was announced by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi in a statement. It read via Dailysports:

"In recognition of the team's efforts and as an incentive, His Excellency President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has offered the players, coaching staff, and support personnel a victory bonus of $150,000 for the upcoming matches against Nigeria.

Michael Nees’ led side occupy bottom spot in Group C with two points from four games.

Zimbabwe forward Knowledge Musona will lead the attack against Nigeria in Uyo. Photo by: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP.



Zimbabwe hold Benin at home

Benin Republic took the lead through Steve Mounie in the 12th minute following an error by Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

The Cheetahs doubled the lead in the 37 minute with the goal coming from Dodo Dokou following a counterattack.

Zimbabwe reduced the deficit in 45 minutes, thanks to Marshall Munetsi. The first half ended with three goals per Vavel.

The equaliser eventually came in the 59th minute courtesy of a fine finish from Knowledge Musona. It ended; Zimbabwe 2-2 Benin.

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees said the match between both sides looked like an AFCON final.

According to SNL24, the German defended his decision on Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona after the draw against Benin. He said:

"It was a very intensive game; very fast. It was an 'AFCON Final' level match for me, you needed to bring in fresh legs.

It is very simple. It was the same with other substitues. We wanted to bring players who could enter the opponents' box very quickly.

Rohr reacts after Zimbabwe draw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr could not hide his disappointment during the post-match conference but is optimistic that his side has the quality to bounce back.

The former Super Eagles manager claimed the result was good for his team and believes they are a win away from flying again in the group.

Benin Republic surrendered a two-goal lead to drop two points against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier.

Source: Legit.ng