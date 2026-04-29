Police in Lagos State arrested two suspects over the abduction and killing of a 17-year-old UTME candidate in Ikorodu

Investigations revealed that the suspects disposed of the victim’s body within the community after the crime

Further interrogation linked the suspects to an earlier kidnapping and murder of a female victim in 2025

Police in Lagos State have arrested two suspects over the abduction and killing of a 17-year-old Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidate (UTME), Thompson Adams, in the Ikorodu area.

The arrests were confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, during a briefing at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Lagos police arrested two suspects over the killing of a UTME candidate in Ikorodu. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

According to Punch, the suspects, identified as Elijah Emmanuel, 23, and Tony Ogenata, 21, were apprehended on Monday evening, April 27, following intelligence reports.

Authorities said the victim was attacked on April 22 while returning from his examination centre. Investigators believe Adams was lured to the suspects’ residence, where he was killed.

Police detail arrest and investigation findings

Tijani said:

“On April 27, 2026, at about 20.00 hours, operatives of the command, acting on credible intelligence, traced and arrested suspected kidnappers at Lucky Fibre, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“The suspects are Elijah Emmanuel, 23, and Tony Ekwen Ogenata, 21. Criminal investigation revealed that the suspects are linked to the kidnapping and gruesome murder of one Thompson Adams, aged 17, which occurred on April 22, 2026. The two boys went out with their friend, Adams, who was their secondary schoolmate. Along the line, they murdered him.”

Police said the body was later concealed in a bag and disposed of within the community. The development has raised concern among residents, particularly as the victim was reportedly known to the suspects.

Police have assured that the suspects will be charged to court after the investigation concludes.

Source: Original

Earlier crime uncovered during interrogation

Further interrogation of the suspects uncovered an earlier incident linked to a female victim in November 2025. According to police findings, the suspects allegedly abducted the woman and demanded ransom from her family.

Tijani said:

“Investigation revealed that they had earlier kidnapped and murdered a female victim on November 30, 2025. The victim was a girlfriend of one of them. They contacted her parents and demanded ransom.”

Police said the victim’s family paid N300,000, but she was still killed after the payment was made.

“After collecting the N300,000, they still went ahead and murdered the lady,” Tijani added.

Authorities said the suspects will be charged to court after investigations are concluded. The case adds to growing concerns over violent crimes involving young people in parts of the state.

Security agencies have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, as efforts continue to strengthen safety measures across communities.

Bandits kidnap 40 residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 16 vigilante members were reported dead and more than forty residents abducted following a series of coordinated attacks by bandits across several communities in Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

The incidents occurred between Sunday, November 9 and Thursday, November 13 and have forced many villagers to flee their homes.

Source: Legit.ng