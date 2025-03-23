Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has restricted journalists and content creators from accessing the team on Sunday

Nigeria is set to face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on March 25

The Super Eagles secured their first win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Rwanda's Amavubi 2-0 in front of their fans at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali

Eric Chelle has ordered the Super Eagles to train behind closed doors on Sunday ahead of their match against Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles are currently camped at the Four Points Hotel in Ikot Ikenne.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Saturday. President Emmerson Mnangagwa had promised the players $150,000 if they defeated the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle barred journalists and content creators from attending Super Eagles training on Sunday. Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP.

No-nonsense Chelle bars media from training session

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has barred journalists and content creators from attending the team’s Sunday training session.

According to Complete Sports, the 47-year-old explained that the decision was made to allow the players to focus fully on their preparations.

Monday’s training session, however, will be open to the media for the mandatory 15 minutes, which will take place shortly after the official press conference. An official team statement said:

Good morning my highly esteemed colleagues. The Eagles are back home and have started preparing for Tuesday’s fixture.

Coach Eric Chelle is not carried away by the win over Rwanda and is demanding maximum concentration from the players prior to the next game.

To this end, he has imposed restrictions in and around the team’s camp, no visitors, no journalists.

Sunday’s training is closed. Monday’s session will be opened for the mandatory 15 minutes and this will be shortly after the official press conference.

Provisions will be made for mixed zone interaction with the players on match day.

Thank you for your understanding. God bless.

Nigeria sit in fourth place with six points from five matches per TntSports.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is focused on the match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Mnangagwa challenges the Warriors

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged $150,000 to the men’s national football team if they defeat the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualification match.

According to Daily Post, the 82-year-old former Vice President is determined to see the Zimbabwean team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He stated that the pledge is intended to boost morale and encourage a strong performance from the team.

The President's pledge was announced by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi in a statement. It read via Dailysports:

"In recognition of the team's efforts and as an incentive, His Excellency President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has offered the players, coaching staff, and support personnel a victory bonus of $150,000 for the upcoming matches against Nigeria.

Michael Nees’ led side occupy bottom spot in Group C with two points from four games.

Odegbami eulogise Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria legend Segun Odegbami has expressed happiness after Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen broke his long-standing goal-scoring record for the national team.

The 72-year-old noted that his record had stood for so long without any previous strikers surpassing him.

The AFCON winner added that the former Lille player is still young and can achieve even greater feats with the Super Eagles.

