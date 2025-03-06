Eric Chelle announced a 39-man provisional list for his first Super Eagles squad since taking over in January

The Super Eagles will play against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign

Chelle will now reportedly axe 15 players from the squad and announce his final list before the games later this month

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to trim his 39-man provisional list ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle took over as the new Super Eagles head coach in January and announced his long-anticipated first squad on Tuesday for the games scheduled for March 21 and 25.

Eric Chelle will take charge of his first Super Eagles games this month. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Football Federation communicated after his appointment that his first responsibility is to turn around the country's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria started the campaign poorly, picking up three points from the opening four games, with draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and a loss against Benin Republic.

Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro managed the first two games, while indigenous coach Finidi George managed the other two, including the defeat to Benin Republic.

Chelle set to axe 15 players

Nigerians were surprised that the manager announced a list of 39 players on Super Eagles X account, claiming it was too many and only raised the hopes of those who would eventually be cut out.

Despite it not being the final list, some felt some players didn't deserve to be there, including captain Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho, who has played for two clubs this season.

Also, fans bemoaned the absence of some players, particularly Taiwo Awoniyi, whom an ex-international felt should have been there because of his presence in previous teams.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Malian manager is set to downsize the squad to around 24-25 players, with 15 players from the provisional squad making the way.

The report further added that those who would make the final list are already aware as they were sent direct invitation letters, while others received provisional invitations.

Four players will also be on the standby list after the final list is announced in case of injuries or withdrawals to those who made the final squad.

Eric Chelle will reportedly announce his final Super Eagles squad in the coming days. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's last match was against Rwanda in a 2-1 loss at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on the final matchday of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Amavubi were managed by German manager Franck Spittler then and are now managed by Algerian Adel Amrouche, who has faced the Super Eagles before.

The Zimbabweans are also talking tough, claiming Nigeria are beatable in Uyo, taking a cue from Rwanda’s victory over the Super Eagles in November.

Adel Amrouche sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Rwanda's new head coach Adel Amrouche fired warning to Nigeria and other teams in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Wasps are currently top of Group C with seven points and face Nigeria next, the same team they beat in November under German coach Spittler in the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

