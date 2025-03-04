Ahmed Musa has been recalled to the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Fans are divided over his selection, with some praising his leadership while others question his current form

Nigeria sits fifth in Group C and must secure crucial wins to keep their qualification hopes alive

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been included in Nigeria’s provisional 39-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, with Musa’s recall standing out as a major talking point.

According to the Super Eagles official X page, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman lead the list of 39 players invited by the Malian tactician for the crunch games.

Other players also in the squad are Stanley Nwabali, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Akor Adams, Chrisantus Uche, and Kelechi.

Musa returns to the Super Eagles

Musa leads the list of three players including Joe Aribo and Paul Onauchu making their comeback to the Super Eagles squad after a long absence from the national team.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League, has not featured for the national team since their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) warm-up match against Guinea.

His return has generated widespread debate among football fans, with reactions ranging from support to backlash.

Mixed reactions to Musa’s inclusion

Musa’s recall has sparked discussions among Nigerian football supporters, with many questioning whether he still deserves a spot in the squad.

Some fans argue that his experience and leadership qualities are invaluable, especially as the Super Eagles aim to bounce back in the qualifiers.

Others believe the Super Eagles should focus on younger, in-form players rather than relying on veterans.

"Captain Ahmed Musa has been nothing short of exceptional for the Kano Pillars this season, and I expected nothing less.” one fan tweeted.

Another fan mocked the return of Musa to the Super Eagles.

“Ahmed Musa in 2025. We’ll never be free loooooool.”

More funny reactions to Musa's Super Eagles comeback

Super Eagles face must-win matches

The Super Eagles are under immense pressure as they prepare to face Group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on March 21st.

Nigeria currently sits fifth in the group standings, behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho.

The team needs a strong performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive, and Chelle’s squad selection will play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

Eric Chelle announces first Super Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his first squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match days five and six against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle was appointed as the new head coach in January after the team had been without a permanent head coach for months since Finidi George resigned in June 2024.

The former Mali national team head coach was saddled with the responsibility of turning Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign around after a poor start.

