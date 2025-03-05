Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has excluded a Premier League star in his first squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Eight new players are featured on the provisional list, and it remains to be seen how many will make the final list

An ex-Golden Eaglet goalkeeper has berated the Malian for excluding the ‘Spiritual player’ who prays for the team

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the 39-man provisional squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Malian failed to call up one player who has served as a prayer warrior in the squad.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a match against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Taiwo Awoniyi was not invited by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Former Nigeria star blast Chelle

Former Golden Eaglet goalkeeper Dele Abubakr has slammed Chelle for excluding Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi despite having an expansive list of 39 players.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the former Kano Golden Stars player said the former Liverpool player would have served as a spiritual intercessor for the team. He said:

“I was shocked when the 39-man list was released yesterday (Tuesday) and Taiwo Awoniyi’s name was missing. Awoniyi is one of the most dedicated players in the current squad and always gives his best whenever he is called upon.

As far as the Super Eagles squad is concerned, the former Union Berlin player is the most spiritual there. Whenever he scores a goal for country and club, you see him bring out bible scriptures when jubilating.

Awoniyi would have served as a spiritual intercessor in the squad when they are facing challenges.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points from the first four games, above Zimbabwe and behind Rwanda, Benin Republic, South Africa, and Lesotho.

The manager's first two games will be against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, two must-win games if Nigeria wants to have any hope of qualifying for the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Super Eagles player Taiwo Awoniyi will not be available for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi unfit

Former Birmingham City striker Clinton Morrison has cast doubt on Taiwo Awoniyi’s current form.

According to Punch, the former Exeter City player said the Super Eagles player is still not fully fit and lacks the game-reading abilities of his teammate Chris Wood. He said via BBC:

“Taiwo Awoniyi doesn’t read the game like Chris Wood does. You can see he’s a striker coming back to full fitness.”

The former Nigeria U-23 player has struggled for game time, starting only 20 Premier League matches and playing just 250 minutes, in contrast to Wood’s 2,196 minutes over 27 games.

Ahmed Musa returns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been recalled to the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League, has not featured for the national team since their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) warm-up match against Guinea.

Musa leads the list of three players including Joe Aribo and Paul Onauchu making their comeback to the Super Eagles squad after a long absence from the national team.

Source: Legit.ng