Adel Amrouche has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rwandan national football team

The Algerian tactician has disclosed that he would love to do something special with the impressive Amavubi

He faces a strong test in his first match as they host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The newly appointed head coach of the Rwandan national team, Adel Amrouche, is speaking tough ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Amrouche will lead the Amavubi when they host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a full-capacity Amahoro Stadium on March 21.

Five days later, they trade tackles with the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the same venue in their bid to cement their position at the top of the group.

Adel Amrouche is the new head coach of the Rwandan national team. Photo: SIA KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

After two wins and a draw, Rwanda top the group with 7 points and better goal difference - as South Africa and Benin have 7 points each as well.

Lesotho are fourth on the table with 5 points, while three-time African champions Nigeria are fifth with 3 points.

The Super Eagles will hope to register their first victory of the qualifying series when they play away to Rwanda.

However, the new Amavubi coach is determined to continue with their impressive record in the campaign, as per CAF.

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) took the decision not to renew Frank Torsten Spittler’s contract and then brought in Amrouche.

Spittler’s contract expired on November 2, 2024, but the German tactician stayed on until the end of the year.

He started the World Cup qualifiers on an incredible note, including a 2-0 win over South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier and a 2-1 victory against Nigeria in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Splitter left Rwanda atop their World Cup qualifying group after four matches but despite these successes, he was let go.

Adel Amrouche is preparing his boys ahead of the clash against Nigeria. Photo: SIA KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

New head coach Amrouche is determined to continue with the impressive run with the Amavubi. During his unveiling, the manager said he is ready to do something special.

The 56-year-old said via Daily Post:

“We should believe we can do something special. I will do all my best to achieve, but I alone do not have the magic wand, together we will make Rwanda to be the best in Africa.”

He has managed several national teams on the African continent including Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Libya.

Amrouche was also in charge of some top clubs including FC Volyn Lutsk, MC Alger, FK Genclerbirliyi, DC Motema Pembe and R.U. Saint-Gilloise.

Eric Chelle invites Igoh Ogbu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Slavia Prague defender Igoh Ogbu has been invited to the team for the forthcoming matches.

Further reports claim the lanky defender comes in as a replacement for the injured Semi Ajayi.

Ogbu has been in fine form during the current campaign, and his performances have caught the attention of the Super Eagles' handlers.

The 25-year-old has featured in 23 matches in all competitions this season as they look good to winning the league title.

