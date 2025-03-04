Super Eagles head coach Eric has announced his first squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Chelle named a provisional squad of 39 players, which is expected to be trimmed down to 23 players later

Eight new players featured on the provisional list, and it remains to be seen how many will make the final list

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the provisional squad for the March international break as eight new players feature on the expensive list.

Chelle will take charge of his first two games as Super Eagles head coach against Rwanda and Zimbabwe after he was appointed as the permanent manager in January.

As noted by Super Eagles on X, Chelle named 39 players in the preliminary squad, with eight new players featuring on the list, which will be trimmed down to 23 later.

Legit.ng looks at the eight new players who made the provisional list.

8 new Super Eagles invitees

1. Kayode Bankole

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole earned his first Super Eagles call-up amid an impressive season for the Ikenne-based club. He is one of the four Nigeria Premier Football League players on the list. The NPFL club congratulated their goalkeeper on the deserved invitation.

2. Igho Ogbu

Slavia Praha defender Ogbu earned his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles, rewarding his impressive season with the Czech club. The former NPFL star who started his career at Gombe United has featured 25 times for Prague this season and helped the club keep 13 clean sheets.

3. Ifeanyi Onyebuchi

Onyebuchi is one of the NPFL players Chelle rewarded for their impressive season with an invitation to the Super Eagles for the first time. He won the league title with Rangers last season and has been present for the team again this season.

4. Papa Daniel Mustapha

The third NPFL player on the list Papa Daniel Mustapha plays as a midfielder for Niger Tornadoes. He starred for the CHAN Eagles during their 3-1 aggregate win over Ghana and was duly rewarded with an invitation to the A team.

5. Anthony Dennis

Dennis was playing academy football with HB Academy in Abuja before he was signed to the youth team of Turkish club Goztepe in 2023. He was promoted to the senior team and helped the club gain promotion to the Super League last season.

6. Uche Christantus

Christantus is a midfielder who has been deployed as a forward at Getafe by Jorge Bordalas. He earned plaudits for scoring on his debut and adapting to the role even though he was only played there as a makeshift due to injuries. He is listed as a midfielder on the provisional list.

7. Akor Adams

As noted by Sevilla's official website, Adams was the third Nigerian Sevilla signed this season when he joined in January from Montpellier after Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho. He has featured once in La Liga and is yet to score his first goal.

8. Tolu Arokodare

Arokodare is lighting up Belgium with goals, having scored 18 goals in all competitions and added a further six assists in all competitions for Genk. He rightfully earned his invitation amid an impressive season.

Adel Amrouche sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Adel Amrouche issued warning to Nigeria and other teams in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier after he was appointed as Rwanda's head coach.

The Amavubi are currently top of Group C with seven points and faces Nigeria next, the same team they beat in November during Franck Spittler in the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

