Bayern Munich have shown interest in Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare following a 19-goal season for Belgian club Genk

The Super Eagles star is valued at €25 million and has already debuted for Nigeria’s national team

Arokodare could partner or eventually replace Harry Kane, offering a physical and goal-hungry presence

Bayern Munich have joined the list of top European clubs monitoring Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare, following his stellar performances for Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The 24-year-old forward’s towering 6-foot-6 frame, combined with his sharp eye for goal, has made him a nightmare for defenders.

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare in action for KRC Genk in a Jupiler League playoff game. Photo by Kurt Desplenter

Source: Getty Images

Arokodare has been one of the breakout stars of the season, netting 22 goals and contributing 5 assists as seen on Transfermarkt, helping Genk remain strong contenders for the league title.

His consistency in front of goal has attracted admiration from fans but also attention from top European clubs, including Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, and Trabzonspor.

Now, Bundesliga champions-in-waiting Bayern Munich have thrown their hat into the ring for the Super Eagles striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arokodare ready to solve Bayern Munich’s dilemma

With Harry Kane firmly established as the club’s main striker, Bayern are looking to bolster their depth in attack with another prolific striker in the summer, Soccernet reports.

Harry Kane reacts during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and FC Bayern München at Voith-Arena on April 19, 2025. Photo by M. Donato

Source: Getty Images

Youngster Mathys Tel was initially groomed to be Kane’s understudy, but after struggling with limited minutes, the Dutch forward was sent on loan to Tottenham.

Bayern now need a reliable forward who can complement Kane when needed and lead the line in his absence.

Arokodare fits the bill perfectly; he is strong in the air, physically dominant, and has the knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Valued at around €25 million, the Nigerian forward is a cost-effective option for Bayern, who will likely compete in multiple competitions next season and need squad depth to remain competitive.

The bigger picture for Arokodare

Arokodare earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He made appearances against Rwanda and Zimbabwe but is yet to register a goal or assist at the international level.

A move to Bayern Munich could provide him with the exposure and top-level experience required to establish himself on the global stage and also secure his spot in the national team.

While the move to a European powerhouse like Bayern Munich would be a major step up, Arokodare must weigh the benefits of top-tier training and competition against the challenge of limited game time.

However, with Harry Kane turning 32 in July, Arokodare could gradually transition into a starting role shortly, if he seizes his opportunities.

Arokodare reflects on Super Eagles impact

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Arokodare has opened up on the impact of earning his first call-up and making his international debut for the Nigerian national team.

Arokodare has been in impressive form for Genk in the Belgian Pro League, earning him his first Super Eagles call-up during the recently concluded March international break.

He made his debut during the international break, earning 44 minutes across the 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali and the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng