Landon Emenalo has joined English Premier League club Chelsea ahead of the 2024/2025 football season

The talented midfielder is among the new academy scholars who moved to the Stamford Bridge club

Nigerian authorities are set to battle England and the United States in a bid to lure him to represent the Super Eagles

Having joined the English Premier League club Chelsea, the Nigeria Football Federation officials are making efforts to get Landon Emenalo to play for the Super Eagles.

The exciting teenager is the son of Michael Emenalo, who featured for the Nigerian national team at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

His father worked as a technical director at the Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2017.

Landon Emenalo is eligible to play for Nigeria, England and the United States. Photo Credit: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea announced the arrival of new academy scholars ahead of the 2024/2025 football season, with Landon one of the prospects.

Through his father, the 16-year-old is eligible to play for the United States and Nigeria, and he can also represent England, his country of birth.

All Nigeria Soccer reported that Emenalo Jr. was invited to the US U16 Men's Youth National Team's first training camp of the 2023-2024 cycle for players born on or after January 1, 2008.

He had represented England at U15 level before he was promoted to the U16s for the 2023-2024 season.

Now, the NFF will battle for the Chelsea prodigy in a bid to lure him into playing for Nigeria.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, UK-based football administrator David Doherty said:

"I am surprised they are fighting for the lad. With the way things are going, would Emenalo want his son to play for Nigeria?

"The boy is still 16. I hope the Nigerian system can improve the situation for players of Nigerian descent.

"Let's see how it goes, but at the U17 level, they don't really give Nigerian descents the opportunity, and I do not know why."

Chelsea confirm signing Landon Emenalo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emenalo Jnr. is among 11 new prospects who arrived at the Cobham Training Center for pre-season activities with the U18 team.

It was gathered that agreements were signed last week, and they will be coached by Chelsea U18s Nigerian football tactician, Hassan Sulaiman.

He is said to be a creative midfielder and is expected to impress for his new team.

