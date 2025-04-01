Veteran Nigerian journalist Mitchell Obi has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last month

The 47-year-old failed to secure the country's first home win in six matches during their CAF Qualification Group C

Mitchell Obi has called on Nigeria's football authorities to relieve Eric Chelle of his duties as coach of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria have come under fire following their underwhelming performance against Zimbabwe in their Matchday six World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Chelle guided Mali to the quarterfinals at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Mitchell Obi has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to sack Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Obi says Chelle has failed

Nigerian journalist Mitchell Obi stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has failed to meet expectations following the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

According to INewsExpress, the former President of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) said Chelle should be judged based on his performance in two games, similar to how George Finidi was assessed.

Obi added that Nigerians rallied behind the former MC Oran coach when he was appointed in January. He said:

“The day after the Uyo debacle and I am at loss listening to coach Eric Sekou Chelle talking about a playoff ticket now for the Super Eagles”.

“One of his mandates was to deliver the two matches in March and restore our hope diet to feed on till September.

“Everyone called for 100% support for Chelle and he can’t deny our support for him and his team; Uyo was full to its rafters and the passionate crowd left home crestfallen”.

“We have seen the gamble on Eric Chelle and it has not paid off. It is time to lay our treasures at home.

The Super Eagles defeated Rwanda 2-0 in Amahoro before a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe per Punch.

Nigeria sit in fourth position, seven points in six matches per TntSports.

Obaseesin backs Obi's comment

Nigerian journalist Bamidele Obaseesin has supported Mitchell Obi's call for the dismissal of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Obaseesin stated that the treatment given to former international George Finidi should now be directed at Chelle. He said:

"I am glad a Nigerian is calling for the sack of Eric Chelle after the disastrous outing in Uyo. Just imagine the tactical approach the Malian deployed during the dying minutes of the match.

"If George Finidi can be sacked after just two months, the Nigeria Football Federation should also dismiss Eric Chelle."

Finidi George, the former head coach of the Super Eagles, has cited the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) decision to hire a foreign technical adviser as the reason for his resignation per PremiumTimes.

Chelle in England for Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is eager to convince Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria at the international level.

The former Mali coach remains optimistic about the former England U-17 player's potential to join the three-time AFCON champions.

The attacking midfielder is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles, despite representing England’s U-21 team per Tribuna.

