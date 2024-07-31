Chelsea and Napoli have reportedly entered talks for a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku

Napoli's new manager, Antonio Conte, wants his former player Lukaku, while Osimhen wants to leave Italy

The news has created a buzz after the Nigerian striker’s agent refuted the news and made further clarifications

Victor Osimhen’s future is one of the hottest news stories in European football, with the Nigerian striker determined to leave Napoli after four seasons at the Italian club.

Osimhen was poised to leave Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the summer of 2023 after helping the team to their first Italian Serie A title since the 1989/90 season.

Victor Osimhen volleys the ball as Khvicha Khvarastkelia watches on during Napoli's training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

Instead, he signed a contract extension, and a £113 million release clause was inserted into the deal. This has proven to be a barrier to his departure a year later.

Conte’s comment on Osimhen’s future

During his first press conference as Napoli boss, Antonio Conte confirmed that the club informed him there is an agreement for Osimhen to leave the club if a suitable offer arrives.

The striker resumed pre-season training as he waits to secure a move away. He walked out of the first on-pitch session with ice packs strapped to his ankle after rigorous work.

Osimhen's move to PSG stalled

Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain were negotiating for the striker to transfer to the French capital club after Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal withdrew early in the summer.

PSG were unwilling to activate his release clause despite having an agreement on personal terms, but instead negotiated for a fee and included South Korean star Kang-In Lee in the deal, but the discussions slowed down.

The Super Eagles’ star reportedly considered Saudi Arabian clubs after his proposed move to PSG broke down, despite rejecting multiple offers in 2023.

Chelsea enter swap deal talks with Napoli

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea and Napoli began negotiations over a swap deal involving their strikers Lukaku and Osimhen moving either way.

The report added that a move for the Belgian is expected to be permanent, while the move for the former Lille forward will be a loan with an option to buy.

Conte is keen to reunite with his former striker, whom the Blues are willing to get his £325,000 per week wages off their payroll. The Nigerian earns £248,000 per week.

Osimhen’s agent denies loan move

Shortly after the report by The Athletic, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, denied that there was any discussion regarding the loan move of his player because he is not a package.

“I’ve read about unfounded imaginary trades involving Victor, shipped around like a package ready for delivery. But remember that this “package” is the top scorer of the third scudetto in Naples’ history. Respect and no more fake news!” he wrote on X.

Chelsea-Napoli talks clarified

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano clarified the incident in a video message, confirming that there were talks between the two clubs and Chelsea offered a loan with an option to buy.

The Super Eagles forward was only keen on a loan with a mandatory clause because it could mean he would be back to finding a new club next summer if the deal is not made permanent.

It was also noted that the London club, which are trying to maintain a wage structure, have been notified that the former Royal Charleroi star will not reduce his current salary.

The expectation is that talks will continue in case an agreement could be reached. DiMarzio added that Napoli wants Lukaku and at least £58mil as a base fee.

The Neapolitans are unwilling to make any loan move because they want to avoid ending up with a possibility of having both strikers on their books if Osimhen's deal isn't made permanent.

Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s move to PSG stalled because Luis Enrique was not convinced despite having an agreement on personal terms for a contract worth €14 million per season over five years.

The former Barcelona head coach questioned whether the Nigerian is suited to his style of play and would instead continue with Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

