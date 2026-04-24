Chelsea face a potential squad overhaul after the sacking of Liam Rosenior, with several top players linked to summer exits

Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez headline the list of stars attracting strong interest from elite European clubs

Defensive reinforcements Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo are among those likely to be moved on as part of a wider rebuild

Chelsea could be heading into one of their most dramatic transfer windows in recent years, with several high-profile players reportedly considering exits following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior.

The Blues’ decision to part ways with Rosenior after just three months in charge has sent shockwaves through the squad, raising fresh uncertainty about the club’s direction under the BlueCo leadership.

Chelsea are set for a summer shake-up with as much as six top players on the verge of leaving the club. Photo by Chelsea Football Club

Source: Getty Images

With Champions League qualification now looking unlikely, some of Chelsea’s biggest names are believed to be exploring their options ahead of the 2026 summer window.

Here, Legit.ng takes a closer look at six key players who could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

1. Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been one of Chelsea’s brightest sparks in an otherwise inconsistent season, but even his future is now under intense scrutiny, The Peoples Person reports.

Cole Palmer could be the biggest player to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Despite publicly dismissing claims of being unsettled, speculation continues to grow about a potential move away, with reports linking the England forward to Manchester United.

The lack of silverware and instability at Chelsea could push Palmer to consider a fresh challenge elsewhere in the Premier League.

For a player of Palmer’s quality and ambition, consistent Champions League football may ultimately prove decisive.

2. Enzo Fernandez

According to Added Minutes, Enzo Fernandez is another name attracting serious attention across Europe.

The Argentine midfielder has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while rumours of interest from Spain continue to swirl.

Fernandez remains one of Chelsea’s most technically gifted players, but ongoing instability could force a rethink about his long-term future.

Losing him would represent a major blow to Chelsea’s midfield rebuild.

3. Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea, but that has not stopped transfer speculation.

Top European clubs are monitoring his situation closely, aware of his ability to dominate midfield battles.

While Chelsea view him as a cornerstone of their project, failure to secure top-tier European football could make his situation more complicated.

For now, he remains committed, but the summer window could test that resolve.

4. Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has endured a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge and has reportedly voiced concerns about the team’s lack of experience.

Those frustrations, combined with Chelsea’s inconsistency, have fueled suggestions that he could be open to leaving.

Clubs across Europe are said to be monitoring his situation, particularly given his versatility and Premier League experience.

A departure would not come as a major surprise.

5. Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile appears increasingly likely to move on after struggling for form and consistency at Chelsea, per Football Transfers.

Once seen as a long-term defensive solution, the French centre-back has fallen out of favour and could be sacrificed as part of a squad overhaul.

Chelsea’s need to balance their books may also accelerate his exit and a fresh start elsewhere could benefit both player and club.

6. Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo is another defender facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Despite arriving with promise, he has struggled to cement a regular starting role.

Reports suggest he could be among those placed on the “chopping block” as Chelsea look to reshape their squad.

With competition for places fierce, a summer departure seems increasingly plausible.

A defining summer ahead for Chelsea

Chelsea’s current situation reflects deeper structural issues, from managerial instability to inconsistent performances on the pitch.

The departure of Rosenior has only intensified the uncertainty surrounding the squad.

With Chelsea likely to miss out on Champions League football, the risk of losing key players has grown significantly.

For a club that has invested heavily in recent years, this summer could define the next phase of their rebuild.

Managers who could replace Rosenior at Chelsea

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Julian Nagelsmann was a previous interviewee of the Chelsea board before the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino in 2022, but the German manager turned down the opportunity to take charge of the club.

AFC Bournemouth recently confirmed that head coach Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the end of the season after three years in charge, with Marco Rose set to replace him.

Source: Legit.ng