Victor Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli this summer before the summer transfer window closes

Multiple reports in the media yesterday claimed the proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain may be off

The Nigerian forward also has offers from Saudi Pro League clubs and could consider moving there

Victor Osimhen's future may have taken a new turn. It appears he could consider other offers if his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain does not materialise.

Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli this summer by all parties involved, even though it appears that the move is coming a year late, as many believe he should have left last year.

Victor Osimhen has been working on and off with the team during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

He extended his contract until the summer of 2026, and a release clause of £113 million was inserted into the new deal, which proved to be a stumbling block in his departure.

According to Le10 Sports, PSG and the player have an agreement over personal terms but talks cooled over the weekend as both clubs struggled to work out a fee.

The French club are unwilling to meet Napoli's asking price, while the Italian clubs rejected their offer of including a player in the deal, leading to a halt in discussions.

Osimhen could consider Saudi bids

The release clause inserted into the deal initially waded off Premier League clubs, including London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, while the player was not interested in leaving Europe.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerians' priority remains to leave Napoli, and they will consider accepting offers from Saudi Arabia as of this moment.

The Neapolitans also want the player to leave so as to raise funds to equip new manager Antonio Conte in the transfer market, particularly for the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian is Conte's dream signing to replace the former Lille star if he leaves Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Other clubs Lukaku could join

Legit.ng analyses four other clubs Lukaku could join if Osimhen’s uncertain future prevents him from reuniting with his former Inter Milan manager, Conte.

Unless the Nigerian is sold, the Chelsea striker will have to reconsider his options. One of the clubs he could join is Fenerbahce to link up with former boss Jose Mourinho for the fourth time.

Source: Legit.ng