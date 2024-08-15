Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with Napoli over the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen

The Blues are unwilling to trigger the hefty release clause and have explored several options

The Premier League side could look at other options if they fail to sign the Napoli's deadly striker

Chelsea are in active negotiations with Napoli over the signing of striker Victor Osimhen, who has expressed the desire to leave the Italian club this summer.

The two clubs have yet to reach an agreement over a fee, with the Premier League club trying to avoid triggering the £113 million release clause inserted into his new deal in 2023.

Antonio Conte is keen to replace Victor Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku when he leaves Napoli. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Germany, Osimhen will prefer a return to France despite Paris Saint-Germain walking away from the deal weeks ago after failing to agree on a fee with Napoli.

Chelsea are keen to sign a forward to lead their line and provide competition for Nicolas Jackson, but they may have to look elsewhere if they cannot sign the Nigerian.

Strikers Chelsea could sign

1. Ivan Toney

Toney was set for a dream move to a top club in the summer of 2023, but an eight-month betting ban ruined his plans. He is expected to leave Brentford, which are holding on to their high demands of about £100mil , according to The Independent. Chelsea could make a late move if the Bees lower their asking price.

2. Jonathan David

According to The Athletic, Chelsea spoke to the representatives of Jonathan David to explore the possibility of a move, but it went cold afterwards. He has a year left on his Lille contract, and it is believed that a fee of £25mil would be enough to get the Canadian striker out of France.

3. Jhon Duran

The Blues were actively discussing with Aston Villa for the Colombian forward early in the summer, but nothing materialised despite an agreement on personal terms. Villa held out for a £40mil fee, and Chelsea could return if they could not land Osimhen.

