US President's Security Shot at Close Range by Gunman at White House Event, Trump Confirms
President Donald Trump has confirmed that a Secret Service officer was shot at close range during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
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He also clarified that his team received no warning of any security threat before the attack.
The president spoke from the White House podium alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Trump said the suspect charged from approximately 50 yards away before security personnel drew their weapons. The officer survived because his bullet-proof vest stopped the round.
"There was no notification," Trump told reporters when asked about potential indicators. He said he does not know the attacker's motivation but described the suspect as looking "pretty evil."
Authorities have since arrived at the suspect's apartment in California.
Trump referenced two previous attempts on his life, including the Butler, Pennsylvania rally shooting and an incident while he was golfing in Florida.
He said people target big names who make the biggest impact, citing President Abraham Lincoln.
The president admitted he initially fought to stay at the venue but followed protocol to leave.
First Lady Melania Trump found the experience traumatic, he said.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng