American leader Donald Trump has released surveillance video following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

The incident highlights security challenges, as the now-nabbed suspect was a hotel guest during the annual event

Authorities confirmed on Sunday, April 26, that charges will be filed as investigation into the attack continues

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump, on Sunday morning, April 26, released a surveillance video of the individual who attacked the Washington Hilton hotel, where journalists and celebrities were gathered for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in the country's capital.

Legit.ng reports that the shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, with President Trump describing how an armed attacker breached a security checkpoint before being shot by Secret Service personnel.

Trump shares surveillance footage of an attacker during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, amid a security breach. Photo credit: @MELANIAJTRUMP, @Osint613

Source: Twitter

Trump releases attack surveillance video

Trump said the suspect was carrying multiple weapons and was “taken down very quickly” by security forces. He praised what he called an “incredible” and “very brave” response from the Secret Service and law enforcement.

According to Trump, one officer was shot at close range with a “very powerful gun” but survived due to a bulletproof vest. He said he had spoken directly to the officer, who was reported to be in good condition.

Trump also framed the incident as an attack on the Constitution and freedom of speech, noting the symbolic nature of the event, which brings together political leaders and members of the press.

Authorities are continuing to investigate how the suspect reached the checkpoint and the sequence of events that led to the shooting.

Online, Trump shared surveillance footage that appears to show law enforcement responding to an assailant running through a section of the hotel, the Los Angeles Times noted. He also posted images of a shirtless man with his eyes closed, lying face down on a carpet.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche disclosed that charges would be filed against the suspect soon.

The video shared by Trump can be watched below via the White House Rapid Response's office X account:

Trump addresses a press conference following the security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, hailing the swift response of the Secret Service and law enforcement. Photo credit: @ANI

Source: Twitter

'Suspect was a hotel guest'

Meanwhile, Washington DC's police chief Jeffery Carroll has revealed that the suspect was a hotel guest where the event was taking place, and his room has been secured as part of the investigation.

Per the BBC, he was asked whether there would be any security changes for related events around the US capital that typically follow the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He said there is no reason to believe anyone else is in danger, but added that additional officers have been deployed for after-parties and other events.

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Donald Trump not dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump reacted to viral rumours falsely claiming that he is dead.

During a press conference, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he was aware that many social media users thought he had died.

The 79-year-old replied, “No. Really? I didn’t see that.”

Source: Legit.ng