The transfer future of Victor Osimhen appears poised to be nearing its end following a lengthy saga

The Napoli forward has remained keen on exiting the Italian Serie A outfit ahead of the start of the new season

A recent report detailing Napoli coach, Antonio Conte, has requested two players plus cash for the forward has surfaced

Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains one of the most talked-about moves of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who signed an improved contract with Napoli in the winter of 2023, is subject to a €130 million release clause in the event of a transfer away from the club.

However, so far, no club has been able to match the lofty fee required to lure the Nigerian away from the Serie A side, and discussions are increasingly suggesting that he may stay with Napoli for the season.

Nonetheless, amid these growing talks, a recent report has detailed that the Super Eagles forward could still have a chance to leave the Stadio Diego Maradona this summer.

As reported by IL Mattino, Napoli coach, Antonio Conte, has requested a swap transfer for Osimhen.

Conte requests a swap transfer for Osimhen?

According to a report from the Italian outlet, the newly appointed manager, who is keen on reuniting with Romelu Lukaku, has proposed a transfer that would see both players switch clubs

However, Chelsea is also required to include midfielder, Cesare Casadei, and a £39 million fee to facilitate the move.

A recent report from Football365 states that Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, is also interested in signing Osimhen, especially after the failure to land Samuel Omorodion.

Casadei, who is also an integral part of this transfer triangle, spent last season on loan at Leicester City. However, the young midfielder has largely been omitted from Maresca's plans since his appointment as Chelsea's coach.

Journalist explains reason for delayed Osimhen transfer

The Nigerian forward has been linked with a transfer to several clubs across Europe; however, it appears none of the clubs have been able to meet Napoli's valuation of the forward.

The Italian football expert details that the global financial meltdown experienced by several elite clubs across Europe is largely responsible for the delay in triggering the forward’s release clause.

