Chelsea are actively exploring various options to sign striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli

The striker has decided to leave the Italian club four years after joining in the summer of 2020

Enzo Maresca, in his first press conference, was quizzed on the club's interest in the Nigerian

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca remains tight-lipped on the club's transfer business for the remainder of the window amid links to Victor Osimhen and João Félix.

The Blues have been the most active in the transfer market since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in May 2022.

They have spent over £1 billion pounds on incoming, including over £100 million each on midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, British transfer record for the Ecuadorian.

This summer have not been different and are linked to the marquee signing of reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen from Italian club Napoli.

Maresca comments on Osimhen

Chelsea have been in active negotiations with Napoli over Osimhen, but his contract's £113 million release clause has scared off interested parties.

According to Goal, the Blues proposed a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, whom Antonio Conte wanted, but it would involve a loan move for Nigerian, which was knocked back.

Head coach Enzo Maresca, during his first press conference of the Premier League season, was quizzed on their targets but refused to give anything away.

“The only thing I can say, I have to say the same: They are not our players, so it's not correct to talk about a Napoli player or an Atletico Madrid player,” he said as quoted by Football London.

Atletico Madrid have an agreement to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, but the deal means they must sign a player from the Spanish club. The initial interest was in Samu Omorodion, but it collapsed.

João Felix is now being pushed to the London club. The Portuguese spent the second half of the 2022/23 season at Stamford Bridge on loan, but Mauricio Pochettino blocked a permanent move.

There is optimism that all deals from both sides will be completed before the transfer window closes.

Strikers Chelsea could sign

Legit.ng analysed three strikers Chelsea could sign if they fail to land their priority target, Victor Osimhen, with the summer transfer window closing in two weeks' time.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has yet to receive offers despite open intentions to leave the club, could be one of the late ones the Stamford Bridge outfits could turn to.

