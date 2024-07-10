Victor Osimhen Reconsiders Napoli Stay Under Antonio Conte Due to Lack of Offers, Reports
- Victor Osimhen's future hangs in the balance after reporting for Napoli’s pre-season training on Tuesday
- The Nigerian was expected to leave the club this summer after a gentleman agreement was reached last summer
- He is now reportedly reconsidering staying and playing under new manager Antonio Conte and has resumed training
Victor Osimhen could be set to remain at Napoli beyond this summer despite confirmed reports that he will leave the Italian club after four seasons.
Osimhen, after helping the club to win their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022/23 season, was expected to leave but signed a contract extension.
According to Goal, a release clause of £113 million was inserted into the new deal after he signed the extension, and Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain were interested.
The 2023/24 season did not go well for both club and player. Napoli finished ninth in Serie A and missed out on European qualification.
Osimhen reconsiders Napoli stay
A struggling last season, which saw the club have four different managers, did not do well for the player's reputation, and it is now difficult to attract offers from interested clubs.
Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly lowered the release clause to around £85mil to help facilitate the move and raise transfer funds for new manager Antonio Conte.
Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal have stepped back from the deal, not only because of the transfer fees but also because of the Super Eagles star’s wage demand.
According to recent reports from Tutto Napoli, Osimhen may remain at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona and work with Conte, whom he described as a great manager if no offer comes in.
The former Chelsea boss’ preferred choice is Romelu Lukaku if Osimhen departs, but the Londoners are unwilling to sanction a swap deal. Paris Saint-Germain are the only club left interested.
Osimhen's absence drops Super Eagles’ value
Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' value dropped due to Victor Osimhen's absence in the country's four-game international schedule in the last two international windows.
The Nigerian senior national team had the most valuable squad at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, majorly reliant on the forward who is worth €100 million.
