President Donald Trump has released security camera footage showing the suspected gunman running into the Washington Hilton ballroom moments before a Secret Service officer was shot at close range during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump shared CCTV footage on social media showing the suspected gunman running to the event. Photo: SocialTruth/DonaldJTrump

Source: Getty Images

The CCTV footage, shared by Trump on his social media page just before he addressed reporters from the White House briefing room, captured the man dashing past security metal detectors as uniformed agents dreww their weapons.The president also posted two photographs appearing to show a shirtless man lying on the foyer floor with his hands behind his back, believed to be the suspected shooter.

Trump confirmed that a Secret Service officer was struck from close range during the incident. The officer survived because his bullet proof vest stopped the round.

The president said he had spoken directly to the wounded agent, describing him as being in high spirits and a very proud guy.

The suspect charged from approximately 50 yards away before security personnel drew their guns, Trump told reporters.

He added that his team received no notification of any security threat ahead of the event.

When asked about the attacker's motivation, Trump said he did not know but described the suspect as looking "pretty evil." Authorities have since arrived at the suspect's apartment in California.

Trump said the event was dedicated to freedom of speech and meant to unify.

The gunman was taken down by what the president called very brave members of the Secret Service. Trump shared the images and footage in the interest of transparency, he said.

Suspected gunshots caused panic at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Photo: BBC

Source: Twitter

The president referenced two previous attempts on his life, including the Butler, Pennsylvania rally shooting and an incident while he was golfing in Florida. He said people target big names who make the biggest impact, citing President Abraham Lincoln.

First Lady Melania Trump found the experience traumatic, Trump admitted. He initially fought to stay at the venue but followed protocol to leave because it was unclear if the attacker acted alone.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said charges against the suspect would be filed shortly and that they are self-evident.

He promised that justice would be served. FBI and Secret Service agents remained at the Washington Hilton combing through the scene.

Trump said the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days and promised it would be bigger, better and even nicer.

He thanked the media for what he called very responsible coverage of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng