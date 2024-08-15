Victor Osimhen is reportedly not keen on moving to Chelsea as the summer transfer window enters its final two weeks

The Nigerian international has been a major transfer subject this summer, but no deal has been confirmed for his move

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna recently confirmed that the 25-year-old has told the Italian club that he wants to leave

English Premier League club Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Nigerian international Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Blues are desperate to land another striker this summer, but time is running out as their potential deal for Samu Omorodion collapsed.

Osimhen's transfer saga continues as several clubs are making enquiries about the Napoli striker who is desperate to leave Italy.

Chelsea and Napoli have continued negotiations over Victor Osimhen. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia.

Napoli's sporting directly Giovanni Manna has confirmed that the 25-year-old has asked to leave the club.

Speaking on Osimhen's future, Manna said:

"He asked to leave. We are calm because we have players in the squad who can replace him in the best way.

"However, we do not want to harm the integrity of the group and want to preserve it. We will see what will happen in the next few days.”

Chelsea have been negotiating a possible deal for the Super Eagles forward over a possible move to the Stamford Bridge.

The London outfit hope to land the reigning CAF Player of the Year in a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move in the opposite direction.

After a £35million deal for Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion collapsed, Chelsea returned to the negotiation table for Osimhen.

Football London reports that Napoli have valued the Nigerian striker at around £90m and has offered around £25m in cash for Lukaku.

There is still much to do regarding the fees, as Chelsea value Lukaku just below £40m. The summer transfer window closes at 11pm UK time on August 30.

Osimhen not keen on Chelsea move

Latest reports from Sky Sports Germany claim that Osimhen is not keen on moving to the English Premier League.

It was gathered that the former Lille of France striker has Paris Saint-Germain as his 'desired destination.'

It's said he is not 'currently pushing' for a move to the Premier League, despite Arsenal also approaching 'weeks ago.'

Arsenal withdraw pursuit for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal were also looking to add a proven striker to the squad ahead of the coming season, and Osimhen was also considered.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons, and Mikel Arteta hopes to change that.

The North Londoners have been linked with a move for a striker but have reportedly withdrawn their pursuit of the Nigerian forward.

