Former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has left Chelsea after just one season in charge

A statement released on Tuesday, May 21, by Todd Boehly-owned Chelsea said the decision was a mutual one

Following the resolution of the club, Pochettino sent a message to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, United Kingdom (UK) - Mauricio Pochettino and English Premier League (EPL) clubside, Chelsea, have parted ways with immediate effect.

Chelsea and Pochettino have already agreed on terms, journalist Matt Law reported on Tuesday evening, May 21.

Head coach Pochettino departs Stamford Bridge after one season in which he guided the Blues to sixth place in the EPL. Photo credits: Ryan Pierse, Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Subsequently, Chelsea confirmed the development via a club statement.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said:

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we'd like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

"He'll be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career”.

Legit.ng reports that along with the fact Pochettino's coaching staff of Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino, have also left the club.

Chelsea: Pochettino reacts

Following the update, Pochettino thanked the club's hierarchy for the opportunity to train the former European champions.

He also stated that he sees the club "moving forward".

The Argentine tactician said as quoted by football expert, Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist who specialises in football transfers:

“Thank you to Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come”.

Read more on EPL

Osimhen reach personal terms with Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Victor Osimhen, reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

A journalist, Rudy Galetti, disclosed recently that the London club is looking to secure the Napoli man's signature in the coming transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng