Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Super Eagles of Nigeria's arguably best performer so far at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli of Italy striker is on a mission to write his legacy at AFCON 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire as Nigeria guns for her fourth AFCON title.

Victor Osimhen (left) is considered one of the best strikers in the world. Photo credit: MB Media

Although not banging in the goals, Osimhen has been praised for his work rate and overall contribution to the squad, especially his performance in the round-of-16 match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

In Ivory Coast, everyone wants to make contact with Osimhen, and former English Premier League (EPL) stars are not left behind.

In this report, Legit.ng writes on ex-EPL stars who have met Osimhen at AFCON 2023 — whether personally or in a group.

1) Emmanuel Adebayor

Togo legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, visited Osimhen and the Super Eagles at their Pullman Hotel base in Abidjan.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City striker then expressed his support for the team to win the coveted trophy in Cote d’Ivoire.

2) Djibril Cissé

After the Super Eagles game against Cote d'Ivoire, Osimhen was spotted having a moment with Champions League winner and Liverpool legend, Cisse.

Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba was also present.

A viral video showed the trio chatting shortly after the final whistle in the tunnel.

Nigeria managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast on January 18, with Osimhen playing a crucial role in the win. His tenacity on the field resulted in a penalty, subsequently contributing significantly to the match’s outcome.

3) Didier Drogba

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a transfer to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 25-year-old was able to celebrate the Super Eagle's AFCON win over Cameroon in the presence of his 'idol' Drogba.

Osimhen enjoyed a friendly moment with his hero for another playful embrace before then taking to the television with Drogba.

The current African football king paid tribute to the Chelsea legend.

He told Ivorian network NCI on January 27:

"It’s an honour to play on the land of Didier Drogba, my idol."

4) Jay-Jay Okocha

Former Nigeria captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, handed the Super Eagles a boost ahead of their 2023 AFCON clash against Ivory Coast.

Okocha paid Osimhen and the players a visit.

The former Nigeria captain visited the current Super Eagles players during their dinner on Wednesday night, January 17.

It was indeed a visit the players needed as most of them were happy to see the highly-respected retired playmaker join them in camp.

Okocha’s visit was also appreciated by Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro, thanking him for coming to show support for the players ahead of the all-important encounter.

Earlier, on January 14, Okocha casually met with Osimhen and his teammates after the Eagles' opening match versus Equatorial Guinea. The match ended in a draw.

Okocha is a legend at Bolton Wanderers, a club he skippered in the EPL.

