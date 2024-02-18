Ahead of AFCON 2025, Luton Town of England forward, Elijah Adebayo has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The 26-year-old goalpoacher was born in Brent, England, to Nigerian parents, and is attracting attention from several quarters due to his performance on the field of play

Legit.ng reports that Adebayo is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England at senior international level

Rabat, Morocco - Luton Town striker, Elijah Adebayo, has disclosed that his mother would be a happy woman should he decide to play officially for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Born in England to parents of Nigerian descent, Adebayo is eligible to represent The Three Lions as well as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finalists.

Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo open to play for Nigeria. Photo credit: Visionhaus

Speaking in a recent interview with The Times, Adebayo, 26, did not discard Nigeria.

He said his mother supported Nigeria at the recently-concluded AFCON 2023.

Legit.ng reports that the English Premier League (EPL) star's stance will be seen as a boost for Nigeria ahead of the next AFCON in Morocco in 2025. The tournament in the North African nation is the next major competition the Super Eagles could feature in, the next being the world cup in 2026.

The Super Eagles would have a chance to win a fourth AFCON title if they qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Adebayo was quoted as saying:

"I would like to play for Nigeria.

“It would make my mum happy, make her proud. That’s something we’ve spoken bout.

"It would be a case of whichever comes first (England or Nigeria). My mum would be proud if I played for Nigeria or England — but Nigeria especially.”

Elijah Adebayo making impact in England

Adebayo joined Fulham at under-9 level but never made a senior appearance, dropping down as low as the seventh tier in loan spells at Slough Town and Bognor Regis. Just like Luton, he has adapted to the Premier League well.

The former Cheltenham, Swindon, Stevenage and Walsall forward has the best shot conversion rate of any player to take 10 or more shots in the EPL this season.

Adebayo has nine EPL goals this season, including strikes against Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

