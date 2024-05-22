Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was spotted signing a Nigerian jersey and ball for Tony Elumelu and his wife

In the video, the Nigerian footballer appeared excited to be around the popular Nigerian billionaire family

Osimhen had scored an impressive 15 goals in 24 matches in Serie A this season and had been linked to major top teams in Europe

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was seen signing a Nigerian jersey and ball for Tony Elumelu and his wife.

In the video, the Nigerian footballer looked excited to be with the famous Nigerian billionaire and his family, who were also thrilled to meet him.

Napoli striker meets Elumelu and wife.

Osimhen meets Tony Elumelu

Osimhen had scored 15 goals in 24 Serie A matches this season and had attracted interest from several major European teams, as shown by 99.music.always.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ola cash said:

“Who else watching and charging phone.”

Awaitingking wrote:

“Destiny prevails.”

Silver Akomaye:

“Nice one.”

Aisha babyo1:

“Lovely to see.”

SHINEB011020:

“I tap from this very Grâce Amen.”

Am ladyc:

“To everyone reading I'm a musician and I wish it could mean allot be followed by you.”

Justlaughtoo8:

“The irony of life, a formal street boy signing autographs for a Billionaire. HUSTLE.”

Sound Ville:

“Why is he writing with his right hand?”

PSG eyes Victor Osimhen as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

