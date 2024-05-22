Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Meets Billionaire Tony Elumelu and Wife, Signs Jersey and Ball
- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was spotted signing a Nigerian jersey and ball for Tony Elumelu and his wife
- In the video, the Nigerian footballer appeared excited to be around the popular Nigerian billionaire family
- Osimhen had scored an impressive 15 goals in 24 matches in Serie A this season and had been linked to major top teams in Europe
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was seen signing a Nigerian jersey and ball for Tony Elumelu and his wife.
In the video, the Nigerian footballer looked excited to be with the famous Nigerian billionaire and his family, who were also thrilled to meet him.
Osimhen meets Tony Elumelu
Osimhen had scored 15 goals in 24 Serie A matches this season and had attracted interest from several major European teams, as shown by 99.music.always.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ola cash said:
“Who else watching and charging phone.”
Awaitingking wrote:
“Destiny prevails.”
Silver Akomaye:
“Nice one.”
Aisha babyo1:
“Lovely to see.”
SHINEB011020:
“I tap from this very Grâce Amen.”
Am ladyc:
“To everyone reading I'm a musician and I wish it could mean allot be followed by you.”
Justlaughtoo8:
“The irony of life, a formal street boy signing autographs for a Billionaire. HUSTLE.”
Sound Ville:
“Why is he writing with his right hand?”
PSG eyes Victor Osimhen as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain is seriously considering Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
PSG sees the 24-year-old Nigerian international as a prime candidate to fill Mbappe's shoes and is contemplating moving for him in the upcoming transfer window.
Osimhen, who transferred to Napoli from Lille in 2020, has been a key player for the Italian team, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Arsenal will consider rivalling Chelsea for the acquisition of Nigeria and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen.
