A Sierra Leone man who correctly predicted eight African Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches has given his predictions on club teams to win their various leagues

He named the teams for nine popular leagues, including the English Premier League (EPL), Spanish La Liga and Saudi Pro League

His latest release has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens disagreeing with some of the teams mentioned

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has dropped his predictions concerning the club teams that would be crowned champions of theirwould respective leagues.

This is coming days after he correctly predicted the outcome of the AFCON final and seven other matches.

Amadu had correctly predicted 8 AFCON matches. Photo Credit: Vince Mignott, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Sierra Leonean predicted that Manchester City would win the English Premier League at the end of the current campaign.

For the German Bundesliga, Amadu named Bayern Leverkusen for cup glory and predicted that Real Madrid to win the Spanish La Liga. His full prediction read:

"Save these predictions.

"Leverkusen will win Bundesliga.

"Manchester City will win the EPL.

"Real Madrid will win Laliga.

"Inter Milan will win Seria A.

"Paris will win League 1.

"Sporting CP will in the Premiera Liga.

"PSV will win the Eredivisie.

"Fernabache will win the Turkey Super Lig.

"Al Hilal will win the Saudi Pro League..."

People react to Amadu's football predictions

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof said:

"Champions league is between Real Madrid and Barcelona."

AC Chris said:

"Na this Manchester City own u fail."

Jibreel Musa said:

"Correct we see day predictions of 9ja yesterday na."

Emme Ice said:

"I dey fear your prediction now o I swr."

Sallu Iye Nabie said:

"Because you think they are somehow tight but for the leagues some clubs are on top of their games."

Joe Chops said:

"Bro this prediction is still far abeg, just tell me the clubs that will win today's or weekend match i need recover my money back dis people don too chop me ."

