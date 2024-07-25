Joshua Zirkzee represented the Netherlands at all youth levels and made his debut at Euro 2024

The new Manchester United striker is also eligible to play for Nigeria through his mother

He has opened up on why he ignored the African giants to play for the country of his birth

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has opened up on why he ignored Nigeria and pledged his international allegiance to the country of his birth the Netherlands.

Zirkzee was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother. His middle name Orobosa is an Edo name, which means “it's in God's hands”.

Joshua Zirkzee made his senior debut for the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

He represented the Netherlands at all youth levels and made his debut at Euro 2024 after he was called up to replace Teun Koopmeiners, who got injured days to the tournament.

Zirkzee explains why he snubbed Nigeria

During the managerial era of Gernot Rohr, Nigeria intensified efforts to get players eligible for the Super Eagles to switch international allegiance and they were successful with a few.

Zirkzee was one of those who got away even though he met a top official from the country. He disclosed this in a recent interview which was quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

“I was very young when I met with the coach of Nigeria. Around 18 or so and he told me what his plans with me in the team looks like and I asked for time to make a decision,” he said.“

My desire has always been to play for the Netherlands and I am glad it finally came to pass at the Euros but I am grateful for the approach from Nigeria.”

He had an impressive season with Bologna and was named the Serie A Young Player of the Year. As noted by The Athletic, it helped him secure a €42.5 million move to England.

Source: Legit.ng