EPL side, Chelsea, are preparing to make a bid to secure the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer

According to Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, and as reported by Nigerian media outlets, the striker has reached personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge

However, there are lingering worries about Financial Fair Play regulations and whether Chelsea will need to offload players before completing a deal for Osimhen

London, Chelsea - Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly agreed personal terms with English Premier League (EPL) side, Chelsea.

This on Tuesday, March 26, by Leadership newspaper.

Business Day also noted the alleged development.

A journalist, Rudy Galetti, disclosed recently that the London club is looking to secure the Napoli man's signature in the coming transfer window.

Galetti wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Victor Osimhen is always a main target for Chelsea to strenghten the attack: an agreement with the player would not be a problem, as he would like to join Chelsea.

"As told, the club is willing to meet his release clause, but only negotiating payment terms with Napoli."

Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, has scored 13 goals across all competitions this season and his arrival could mark a significant upgrade for the former English champions, providing a reliable long-term solution in the attack.

Osimhen: Challenge for Chelsea

There are lingering worries about Financial Fair Play regulations and whether Chelsea will need to offload players before completing a deal for Osimhen.

To address these concerns, Chelsea will need to carefully manage their financial position.

PSG eyes Osimhen as Mbappe’s replacement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is seriously considering Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

PSG sees the 24-year-old Nigerian international as a prime candidate to fill Mbappe's shoes and is contemplating moving for him in the upcoming transfer window.

