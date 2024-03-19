Super Eagles interim coach Finidi George has said the response has been good, with some of the players resuming training at the team camp ahead of the friendly matches between the Black Stars of Ghana and their counterpart in Mali.

Finidi took over from Jose Peseiro, who was the manager of the Super Eagles on a two-year contract, which ended at the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Finidi George expresses confidence in winning friendlies against Ghana, Mali Photo Credit: Super Eagles

Source: Twitter

The team has arrived in Marrakesh, Morocco, where the matches against Ghana and Mali will be played.

Speaking to a journalist in a video shared by POOJA, George said the response has been good, though they are still waiting for some players to join the team.

According to the former Nigerian international, the players at the camp now are not doing intensive training because they are still waiting for others to join them.

Speaking on his feelings about the matches against Ghana and Mali, the former Ajax player said:

"As a coach, there is a responsibility, and that is what we do. We have to be calm, do our job, and ensure we do it properly. We know a lot of Nigerians are watching. So, we want to make them proud. AFCON is gone. These are two games that are very, very crucial to Nigeria. We will take it seriously and ensure we get the best of this game."

Source: Legit.ng