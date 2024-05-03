A member of the CAF interclub competitions committee and management of the club licensing system, Shehu Dikko, has hailed the NFF for appointing Finidi George as the substantive Super Eagle’s coach

Legit.ng reports that NFF on Monday, April 29, appointed Finidi as Super Eagles' substantive coach

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Dikko shared his view on the NFF's resolution and why Finidi beat other interested trainers to the Super Eagles' coaching job

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Dikko, a member of the CAF interclub competitions committee and management of the club licensing system, has pointed to Finidi George's track record as the reason for his appointment as Super Eagles head coach.

Dikko stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Shehu Dikko feels the decision of the NFF to give the Super Eagles job to Finidi is right. Photo credits: Shehu Dikko, Finidi George

Source: Facebook

According to the top football administrator, formerly an NFF vice-president, the Ajax Amsterdam legend "has a fair understanding of African football".

Dikko told Legit.ng:

"F⁠undamentally and professionally, Finidi is very a good coach with a calm disposition. He is well-qualified to lead the Super Eagles at this time having led Enyimba to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title in 2023 and still in contention for the league in 2024.

"He managed Enyimba to several CAF inter-club competitions matches over the last three years and was first assistant to Jose Peseiro for 20 months, winning silver at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Thus, he has a fair understanding of African football.

"This is in addition to Finidi's previous work in Europe across several clubs and countries as a youth coach etc.

"Moreso, Finidi being the coach of the Super Eagles now is not by accident but a clear pathway, with his appointment as first assistant coach to Peseiro some 20 months ago to enable him to learn the ropes and prepare for the future."

