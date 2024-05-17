Mavin star Ayra Starr, in a trending video, recently revealed she is now a house owner in Lagos

The Sabi Girl in the video revealed she acquired the house from her first paycheck since hitting fame

Ayra Starr also disclosed that she is about to buy a G-Wagon rose gold, stirring reactions from fans

Nigerian youngster Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, has recently shared some exciting details about her personal life.

In a recent interview, the Commas crooner revealed that she is now a house owner in Lagos and is spending a lot of money on interior designs.

Ayra Starr reveals her mum lives in her house in Lagos. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr, who said her mum lives in the house, said she wants to make it her 'Princess Palace. '

The Sabi Girl was able to acquire it from her first paycheck after hitting fame.

"I’m very excited, I got a house in Lagos with my first check," she said.

Ayra Starr, who said she doesn't have a driving license yet, plans to buy a G-Wagon rose gold in addition to her first house.

Watch a video of Ayra Starr speaking about her first house in Lagos

Meanwhile, in another interview, Ayra Starr opened up about her love life, stating that she hopes to find a partner soon.

Netizens react as Ayra Starr speaks about her Lagos house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

correctvisa.official:

"Go girl we are super proud of you. Massive congratulations to you."

joinbudchat:

"Wow, that’s amazing."

oyikomegrace:

"Y this girl con Dey resemble me lately ???"

Don Jazzy overjoyed after Ayra Starr met Rihanna

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that Don Jazzy rejoiced over the moment his signee Ayra Starr met Rihanna. This was after photos and videos showing the 21-year-old singer with the award-winning Barbadian musician in London at a Fenty event.

Don Jazzy reshared the pics and accompanied them with an interesting caption applauding Ayra for her great feat.

Reacting, a netizen said:

“The fact that Don Jazzy keeps giving us the impression that he hasn’t met Rih is wild. We know your type!”

Source: Legit.ng