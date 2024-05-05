A member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, Shehu Dikko, has hailed the NFF for appointing Finidi George as the permanent Super Eagle’s head coach

Legit.ng recalls that NFF on Monday, April 29, appointed Finidi as Super Eagles' chief manager

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Dikko shared his view on the NFF's decision and what Finidi needs to do to succeed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, has said the current Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, "needs a proper support team around him" to succeed in his new role.

Dikko stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Shehu Dikko hopes Finidi succeeds. Photo credit: VI-Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the former vice-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the "maximum support" of the leadership of the country's football body is also required for Finidi to prosper.

Dikko told Legit.ng:

"A tree doesn’t make a forest, therefore for Finidi to succeed and surpass the performance objective, he needs a proper support team around him and maximum support from the NFF."

Furthermore, Dikko noted that the new Super Eagles boss needs to constitute a "strong" backroom staff.

He said:

"So the next step now is for Finidi in conjunction with NFF to work and put a very competent and strong supporting team and backroom staff to ensure everything works seamlessly and sure the success will be guaranteed.

"⁠I am in support of the decision (to give the Super Eagles job to Finidi) 100% and trust he will be a huge success."

