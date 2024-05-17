EPL Final Day: Opta Supercomputer Predicts Winner of 2024 Premier League as Arsenal Hosts Everton
- Opta supercomputer has disclosed the favourites to win the 2023–2024 Premier League title
- Legit.ng reports that the battle for the English Premier League (EPL) title will go to the last game of the season after Man City won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
- The Manchester-based side won the Premier League three times in a row, with coach Pep Guardiola dominating England
Manchester, England - The Opta supercomputer has said following Manchester City's 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday night, May 14, the Sky Blues are the "huge favourites" to win the English Premier League (EPL) title.
Arsenal's EPL title hopes hang in the balance on the final day of the season as they host Everton on Sunday, May 19.
League leaders, Man City welcome David Moyes’ West Ham side to the Etihad Stadium.
Victory will ensure Pep Guardiola's team become the first men’s clubside in English football history to win the top-flight for four years in a row.
City — on 88 points — are two points clear at the top, but if they fail to dispatch West Ham, Arsenal will lift the title if they beat Everton at Emirates Stadium.
Anything other than an Arsenal win will hand City the title. The Gunners are the underdogs - no team has come from second to win the EPL title on the final day.
The Opta Supercomputer certainly thinks City will earn three points on Sunday, May 19.
The defending champions are still favourites with the Opta supercomputer to retain their title.
EPL: Experts speak on Arsenal's chances
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lagos-based sports pundit, Femi Fabunmi, insisted that it is still a three-horse race between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.
In the same vein, Ruth Odunayo, a sports on-air-personality (OAP) with Mainland FM, said although Arsenal made it "very difficult" for themselves with the recent loss versus Aston Villa, they can still emerge champions come May.
