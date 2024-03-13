The opening of the Super Eagles head coach job has attracted interest from five prominent 1994 AFCON winners and USA '94 Olympic winners

The Super Eagles coaching position, which has remained vacant following the expiration of Jose Peseiro's contract, has attracted interest from another Portuguese coach, António Conceicao

Among those who beat the deadline for the NFF opening for the top job in the national team are former Nigerian goalkeeper and late Stephen Keshi's assistant, to mention a few

Five prominent players from what used to be known as Nigeria's Golden Generation of the 1990s, who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia en route to a maiden FIFA World Cup appearance at USA '94, are in the frame to lead the Super Eagles.

The quintet of Emmanuel Amuneke, Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh, Samson Siasia and Finidi George are the notable candidates that reportedly beat yesterday's deadline, Tuesday, March 12, for submission of application for the vacant managerial position of the senior men's national team of Nigeria, The Nation reported.

Has NFF's opening for a Super Eagles job closed?

Last week, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced that interested and qualified coaches should apply for head coach of the country's national team following the expiration of the contract of the Portuguese Jose Peseiro, who led the Super Eagles to the final of the recent AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Apart from the USA '94 motley crew, sources at the NFF hinted that former Super Eagles caretaker coach Salisu Yusuf, American-Nigerian coach Michael Nsien, ex-Super Eagles assistant coach under late Stephen Keshi, Sylvanus Okpala.

Among them are ex-international goalkeeper Ndubuisi Egbo and a former head coach of Indomitable Lions of Cameroon¸ António Conceicao da Silva Oliveira, who have duly turned in their applications for the plum job.

Oliseh gives conditions to accept Eagles' job

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Nigerian international and former AFCON winner Sunday Oliseh is ready to take up the Super Eagles' job.

Oliseh, however, said he would only accept the job if the right conditions were put in place to carry out the task.

If employed, Oliseh would replace Jose Peseiro, whose contract with the NFF recently expired after winning silver at the just concluded 2023 AFCON.

