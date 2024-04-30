A former head coach of the country's senior men's national team has come out to make claims against the NFF

The medal-winning coach stated that 19 years after his service, the football federation still owes him his service charge

He added that it has become a common practice for the governing body to owe home-based coaches, with many examples of victims to point to

Former coach of the Nigerian senior men's national football team, Christian Chukwu, has lamented that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) still owes him service money.

The coach, who led the country to a bronze medal at the 2004 African Cup of Nations held in Tunisia, said it has become common for the federation to deliberately withhold payments from home-based managers.

Chukwu said he had better experience when he coached other countries

Source: Getty Images

Chukwu noted that this treatment is not applied to foreign coaches, who often charge higher fees. He revealed this during an interview with The Athletic Nigeria, where he discussed his coaching experiences, including his time with other countries like Kenya and Lebanon, The Cable reported.

Chukwu was dismissed a year after the medal-winning AFCON campaign, during the qualification round for the World Cup in Germany.

He said:

"Is it proper? Are you encouraging him to do his job? I am still being owed up to today. They are still owing me till tomorrow. My files are there with the NFF. There is nothing I can do [to get them to pay me]. The file is there. Go to their office, and you will see how much they owe me. Not only me, but other indeginuos coaches are being owed too. Some are late,”

When asked what steps he had taken to claim his rightful dues, the former captain of Enugu Rangers who also captained the national team during his heydays, retorted that what could he have done to make a change, reported the Nigerian Tribune.

