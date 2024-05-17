An interview granted by Bukayo Saka to Sportsbible, where he was put on the spot and made to choose his favourite between British and Nigerian snacks, has gone viral

During the interview, one of the foods given to Bukayo Saka to choose from was the Yoruba delicacy, Moi-moi and English snack, Scotch Egg

The Arsenal man left many stunned as he rejected Scotch egg for the Naija snack, Moi-moi, and he gave his reasons for picking it

UK-born Nigerian football star Bukayo Saka recently appeared on Sportsbible's food-tasting show. The Arsenal star's reaction when he saw the Naija Moi-Moi has got people talking online.

While on the food-tasting show, the Arsenal winger was put on the spot and was asked to pick between British snacks and Nigerian food.

One food course served to Bukayo Saka was the British Scotch Eggs versus the Nigerian Moi-Moi.

Bukayo Saka chooses Moi-moi over Scotch Eggs

During the food tasting, Bukayo revealed that he isn't a fan of Scotch eggs and would pick the Nigerian Moi-moi over it all day long.

The Davido fan noted that one of his favourite Nigerian meals growing up was Moi-moi and shared how his mum used to make it for him.

Saka shared some of the ingredients used in making Moi-moi and why it is such a delicacy, especially when garnished with fish.

Bukayo Saka is not the first Nigerian star to feature on Sportsbible's food-tasting show. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Afrofusion maestro Burna Boy went on the show.

Watch Bukayo Saka's food-tasting interview:

Reactions trail Bukayo Saka's food tasting video

See some of the comments that the viral clip stirred online:

@silverback_fitness9ja:

"Whoever made that Moi-Moi, needs to re-evaluate their life choices…"

@lorrd_paul:

"For those who might not understand, let me explain.... See more."

@opediamond_:

"Una dey package am with moi moi when I dey call am Ole."

@waleola__:

"Fish inside moi moi .. win Naija Mom."

@alhaji_luiz65:

"Na eggrow egbon saka."

@stardomgys:

"PROUDLY AFRICA BOY … BUKAYO SAKA."

@iyke.jr:

"Moi Moi>>>>okpa."

@dortty22:

"That moi moi too white oo."

@king_jinjoo:

"Na egg roll be scotched egg???"

@mr___josh:

"Fish inside moi moi ur mama sabi life."

@coded_ol:

"He recognizes moi moi."

@afolabienoch:

"Mums did her best see."

