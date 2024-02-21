Nigerian footballer Ola Aina has finally broken his silence as he opens up about the Super Eagles journey at the 2023 AFCON

The Nottingham Forest left-back stirred emotions with some AFCON recap memories he shared on his page

He also spoke about missing out on winning the AFCON trophy, which has eluded him and the core of the players currently in the Super Eagles

Super Eagles defender and one of Nigeria's standout performers at the 2023 AFCON, Ola Aina, finally speaks about his experience in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ola Aina stirred emotions on social media as he shared memories, flicks and highlights of his performances from the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles star Ola Aina shares a recap of his 2023 AFCON memories. The clips stir emotions. Photo credit: @olaaina

Source: Instagram

The Nottingham Forest defender noted in the caption of the video he shared on his page that it was great to have participated in the competition.

He also shared that it was sad and painful to have lost in the final after so many fantastic performances.

"We will back" - Ola Aina promises

The Super Eagles defender spoke about the AFCON consistently eluding Nigeria over the last three attempts.

However, he was optimistic that he and the current Super Eagles players would win it soon.

Ola Aina was one of the Super Eagles players who was picked as one of the players of the tournament.

He was named the best left-back at the tournament and as part of the competition's best players along with William Troost-Ekong.

Ekong was the captain of the Super Eagles throughout the tournament and was named the Best Player of the Competition.

See the memories shared by Ola Aina

Here's another clip posted by Ola Aina:

Netizens react to Ola Aina's recap

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ola Aina's 2023 AFCON recap:

@oyemykke:

"You gave it your all. No worry your time will come LuLu."

@oluwashina:

"Your destiny can be delayed but never denied ‍♂️ soon bro very soon."

@bigcharmz:

"You made us all proud my boy."

@odumodublvck:

"YOU WHIP PASS TWO CROSSES HERE O. WHIP 9 WHIP 10."

@topmoststriker:

"Ehn…eyan MARCELO."

@dillonaquaye:

"I'm deeping you should of got like 22 assists."

@c.awaziem12:

"We surely will."

@cbasseyy:

"You look like that cat when you take a shot with your left bro."

@kemzlopez_:

"Odogwu you bad, e fin le fun Aina."

