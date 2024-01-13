Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has the support of fans of his Napoli Football Club as some of them arrived in Ivory Coast to show support

In a video shared on X, the fans were seen having handshakes with the popular striker, who is the reigning best player in Africa

The African Cup of Nations kicks off on Saturday, January 13, and Victor Osimen will be appearing for Nigeria at the tournament

Some fans of Napoli FC are currently in Cote d'Ivoire to support Nigeria's Victor Osimhen at the AFCON.

The AFCON is billed to kick off on Saturday, January 13, with a match between Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea-Bisau.

Napoli fans came to support Osimhen. Photo: NFFTV

Source: Twitter

In , Osimhen was seen shaking hands happily with the fans, who were equally excited to be with him.

The video is generating comments and much excitement on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Osimhen and fans

@Mansaah_Musa said: "Osimhen is big. Very very big."

@AzizRemedyGh said:

"This is not news, a fan flew all the way from West Ham to Ghana to support Kudus."

@JayItsJam said:

"This guy is currently the most popular African Footballer."

@PappyJames2 said:

"That's Love. I know a lot have happened but I believe the fans love him, he should stay where he is loved. Don't go to Chelsea and Man UTD, that's a downgrade for him."

@blochief said:

"This is the energy that makes players always give their all on the pitch."

@DukeofB0urdil0n said:

"The love is real. Naija to the world."

@Calmerpalmer_ said:

"The Giant of Africa is ready to get their 4th AFCON title."

@sheikhkanyuiro said:

"Unpopular opinion but I feel if Osimhen joined the premier league he would struggle or he'd have a lot of work cut out for him before he adapted.."

NYSC lady entertains crowd with football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC lady played football with impressive skills.

The lady was in the midst of men when she picked up the ball and started to juggle with it.

A lot of people watched her with amazement, while those who saw her skills online called her a baller.

Source: Legit.ng