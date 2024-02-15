Samuel Chukwueze has returned to Italian Serie A club AC Milan after his outing with the Super Eagles at the recently concluded AFCON

A video shared by AC Milan showed the moment Chukwueze received a hero's welcome from his colleagues and coaches

The video has since stirred reactions from Nigerians, as some advised Chukwueze to up his game following his performance at the AFCON tournament

Nigerian footballers playing in Europe are beginning to return to their respective football clubs following the end of the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze, who was among Nigerian footballers awarded one of the country's highest honours, has returned to his Italian club, AC Milan.

Super Eagles' Samuel Chukwueze at AC Milan training ground. Credit: @acmilan

Source: Instagram

AC Milan welcomes Chukwueze after AFCON outing

The 24-year-old winger received a hero’s welcome from AC Milan players and coaches as he arrived at their training ground.

In a video posted on the Italian club's social media timeline, Chukwueze was welcomed with applause as Portuguese football star Rafael Leao was particularly happy to have him back in their squad despite Super Eagles' defeat to Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON tournament.

Sharing the video, AC Milan wrote in the caption:

"We missed you too."

Watch the video AC Milan shared as Samuel Chukwueze returns:

Nigerians react to video of Chukwueze at AC Milan

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

Ashabul_Jannaah:

"They've missed him. I love the way they welcomed him; he'll definitely feel loved and honoured."

DukeofB0urdil0n:

"Chukwueze needs to up his game tbh. He played nothing in that tournament."

SchoolsinNaija:

"This is lovely. Just imagine if they had lifted the trophy, the celebrations would have been out of this world."

1Dreylexy:

"Imagine say we carry the cup , he for sweet pass this one."

sign_et:

"Chukwueze is always complacent whenever he plays for the super Eagles but he plays an A+ game whenever he's at Milan."

CAF releases team of the tournament

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the team of the tournament for AFCON 2023.

Only three Super Eagles players made the list, as the likes of Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, among others, were left out.

The best 11 players were selected from five countries – Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa, Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

